Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses Restore Louisiana policies, government shutdown

1 hour 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 January 04, 2019 7:29 AM January 04, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sen. Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto on 2une In to discuss the impact of the government shutdown on Restore Louisiana recipients and the duplication of benefits issue. 

Before he talked about government policies, Cassidy spoke about President Donald Trump approving the House of Representatives' move to award former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal. Gleason's selection marks the first time a current or former NFL player will be awarded the honor. A ceremony will be held later this year.

The senator also talked about the fact that FEMA has reversed its decision to stop accepting claims. Officials say the organization will continue writing new flood insurance policies. Although the extension was approved, many local residents say nothing has changed.

Before leaving, Cassidy discussed the all-important government shutdown and what he believes needs to be done to solve it. 

Be sure to click the video attached to watch the full interview.

