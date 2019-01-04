Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses Restore Louisiana policies, government shutdown

BATON ROUGE - Sen. Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto on 2une In to discuss the impact of the government shutdown on Restore Louisiana recipients and the duplication of benefits issue.

Before he talked about government policies, Cassidy spoke about President Donald Trump approving the House of Representatives' move to award former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal. Gleason's selection marks the first time a current or former NFL player will be awarded the honor. A ceremony will be held later this year.

The senator also talked about the fact that FEMA has reversed its decision to stop accepting claims. Officials say the organization will continue writing new flood insurance policies. Although the extension was approved, many local residents say nothing has changed.

Before leaving, Cassidy discussed the all-important government shutdown and what he believes needs to be done to solve it.

