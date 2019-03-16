Semi split into pieces in crash on I-10 East near La. 415

PORT ALLEN - Yet another 18-wheeler crash brought traffic to a grinding halt Saturday afternoon on I-10 East before the bridge.

The wreckage included the truck, which was separated from the trailer. The trailer was sheered in half.

Viewers shared pictures of the crash with WBRZ on social media.

Congestion was building as far bask as Grosse Tete.

The wreck happened in the stretch of interstate called "Devil's Triangle" by authorities on the westside who see traffic come to a stop ahead of the river. Inattentive drivers frequently rear-end stopped vehicles since Baton Rouge gridlock stretches over the river and backs up into West Baton Rouge.

Congestion was especially heavy Saturday morning, leading to a miles-long traffic jam before the crash around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

