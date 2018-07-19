Latest Weather Blog
Selfies snapped on stolen cellphone used to ID thief
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Louisiana police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a cell phone at gunpoint and then snapped a few selfies on the device that uploaded to the rightful owner's cloud.
The Shreveport Times reported Wednesday that 27-year-old Tommy Lee Beverly Jr. is charged with armed robbery. Police responding to a report of an armed robbery on July 10 were told by the victim that he was held at gunpoint as he exited his car.
The victim told police he surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash and two cell phones to the suspect, who then fled on foot. The victim contacted police days later and said the suspect had taken photos of himself that had automatically uploaded to the victim's cloud.
The victim retrieved the photos, which investigators then released to the public.
