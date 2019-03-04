Seeking lower bond, Wayde Sims' accused killer sends handwritten letter to judge

BATON ROUGE - The man accused of murdering LSU Basketball star Wayde Sims during a post-concert brawl near Southern University last year is seeking sympathy from the judge overseeing his case.

A handwritten note signed by Dyteon Simpson and addressed to Judge Don Johnson seeks a lower bond for the alleged killer. Bond for Simpson is currently sitting at $350,000.

"Sir my reason for writing this brief notation is to inquire and ask of you to please take into consideration as for giving me a bond reduction," the oddly-worded letter reads.

Simpson goes on to call himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children and his own 5-month-old.

"...I pray that justice will prove my innocence," Simpson writes. "Sir I pray and I fill I have the right to a bond reduction."

Simpson allegedly shot Sims after the basketball player intervened in a fight between the now-accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims.

Simpson is due to appear back in court Monday.

You can read the full letter here.