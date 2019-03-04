Latest Weather Blog
Seeking lower bond, Wayde Sims' accused killer sends handwritten letter to judge
BATON ROUGE - The man accused of murdering LSU Basketball star Wayde Sims during a post-concert brawl near Southern University last year is seeking sympathy from the judge overseeing his case.
A handwritten note signed by Dyteon Simpson and addressed to Judge Don Johnson seeks a lower bond for the alleged killer. Bond for Simpson is currently sitting at $350,000.
"Sir my reason for writing this brief notation is to inquire and ask of you to please take into consideration as for giving me a bond reduction," the oddly-worded letter reads.
Simpson goes on to call himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children and his own 5-month-old.
"...I pray that justice will prove my innocence," Simpson writes. "Sir I pray and I fill I have the right to a bond reduction."
Simpson allegedly shot Sims after the basketball player intervened in a fight between the now-accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims.
Simpson is due to appear back in court Monday.
You can read the full letter here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thieves grab smartphones in chaotic Verizon store break-in
-
Legendary QB Peyton Manning plays catch with riders on Mardi Gras parade...
-
Sunday Journal: It's time for gumbo at St. James
-
UPDATE: Two transported after reported chlorine leak at Geismar chemical plant
-
Krewe of Comogo to roll Monday night