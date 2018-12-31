See what New Years events are happening in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Rain or shine, the city is expecting up to 20,000 people to come and enjoy the fireworks, but there's plenty to do before then as well.

The 6th Annual Red Stick Revelry kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, families are invited to join the mayor in a mini-kid-friendly New Years Celebration.

"We'll have some aerobics going on out here. We'll have the arts council with some crafts and activities for the kids, and music,” said Paul Arrigo of Visit Baton Rouge.

They'll get to see the famous Red Stick drop at noon, long before their bedtimes. Musical performances will take you through to the official beginning of the Revelry at 8 p.m., but there will be a lot to do downtown until then.

"We've had as many as 20,000 people out here, the bars, the restaurants, everything's going to be open,” said Arrigo.

According to Visit Baton Rouge President Paul Arrigo, it’s those local bars and restaurants that make events like this happen.

“We've got to sustain these type of events through local participation, local support, inviting their out of town friends and family so that they can stay in hotels and we have the impact that we hope we can have,” said Arrigo.

A new addition this year is a Laser show similar to Luna Fete in New Orleans.

“We incorporated that into Red Stick Revelry it will occur over on the grassy area here on the buildings and above everyone's head adding to the excitement of what we've had in the past,” said Arrigo.

The light show will start at 9:30 and repeat at 11 then it's time for the real show, the fireworks.

Parking will be available on the street, as well as at the River Center and 3rd Street garages.

Click here for more information on the events.