Security upgrades coming to East Baton Rouge schools

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Schools are ramping up security measures as the new school year approaches.

Thursday evening, the school's system committee met to discuss approving funds for security upgrades for several schools in the system.

The committee plans to approve over $180,000 combine to do security upgrades in three schools --McKinley High School, Scotlandville Magnet HS, and Sherwood Middle School.

With safety being the number factor, the system is upgrading surveillance cameras on most of the campuses among other changes.

"We're doing some fencing to direct them to the main office, we're doing some cameras. All of our schools are going to get camera upgrades. This is not something that we've just decided to do, this is something we've been planning for a while," Drake said.

These three schools were built in the late 60s and their goal is to redirect parents and guests through the main offices of the schools.

"We're evaluating every school starting with the high schools and then implementing a camera program in those schools," said Drake.

The school system will implement the security features like cameras, and fencing will be done throughout the school year.