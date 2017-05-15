Security Council condemns NKorea missile test

SEOUL, South Korea - The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowing to impose new sanctions in response to its "flagrant and provocative defiance" of council demands to halt all nuclear-related tests.



A press statement issued by the council late Monday expresses "utmost concern" at what it calls North Korea's "highly destabilizing behavior" and demands that Pyongyang conduct no further nuclear or ballistic missile tests.



The U.N.'s most powerful body says that North Korea is "greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond" and that it is vitally important the country immediately show "sincere commitment to denuclearization through concrete action."



The statement stresses the importance of working to reduce tensions and maintain peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.



The Security Council also calls on all countries to implement the six North Korea sanctions resolutions it already has adopted "in an expeditious and serious manner."



Council diplomats say the U.S. and China, the North's closest ally, have been working on a new sanctions resolution.