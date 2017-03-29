Security changes coming to Disney World's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO – Visitors can expect more lines soon at Walt Disney World, but not where they would normally expect.

According to WFTV, the Orlando theme park is adding security checkpoints outside the Transportation and Ticket Center to screen guests before they get on a monorail or ferry.

There are also plans to screen guests at Disney hotels before they hop on the monorail to the Magic Kingdom.

The company tells local media that the move is to ease crowds directly in front of the park.

Disney released this statement about the changes:

“As part of an ongoing effort to enhance the arrival experience for guests at the entrance to Magic Kingdom park, we have relocated some of our bag checks and metal detectors to the transportation and ticket center, and the monorail stations at Disney’s Contemporary resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village resort.”