Security camera spots person trying to break into local gun store

Monday, January 28 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a would-be burglar who stared a surveillance head-on before unsuccessfully trying to break into an Ascension Parish gun store.

The sheriff's office says the attempted break-in happened early Saturday morning at Hebert Guns in Prairieville. Investigators say the unidentified suspect made numerous attempts to get inside but failed.

Video from outside the store shows the man looking up at the surveillance camera before placing a hood over his head.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-621-4636.

