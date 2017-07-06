90°
Security camera deters suspects trying to break-in vehicle in Livingston

July 06, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals that are targeting unlocked vehicles in the area. 

According to the sheriff's office, the latest incident occurred on Duff Road just after midnight on Thursday. The vehicle the individuals were trying to get into was locked. 

Security cameras deterred the individuals, their faces can been seen on the surveillance video. 

The sheriff's office is also asking for residents to send their security video of vehicle burglaries that may help lead to the identity of the individuals.

Residents are also encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241. 

