Secretary of state race, US House seats on Louisiana ballot
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The only statewide position up for grabs on Louisiana's ballot Tuesday stems from scandal: a special election for secretary of state caused by sexual harassment allegations.
Although the opening of the seat was high-profile, candidates to be the state's next elections chief have struggled to draw interest from voters or donors.
Beyond filling that elections job, Louisiana voters will decide whether to return six U.S. House incumbents to Washington for another term and whether to rewrite six provisions in the state constitution.
Among the constitutional amendments are proposals that would require unanimous jury verdicts for all felony convictions in Louisiana and would make convicted felons in Louisiana wait five years after serving their sentences before they can run for office.
Runoff elections, as needed, will be Dec. 8.
