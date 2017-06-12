77°
Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.
The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
Trump raised the possibility of tapes last month after firing Comey. He told reporters last week that he would discuss the possibility "in the very near future."
The agency made the disclosure in response to a freedom of information request by The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper noted that it doesn't exclude the possibility of recordings created by another entity.
