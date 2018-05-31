90°
Secret Service overpaid about $4m for 2016 campaign flights

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional auditors say the Secret Service spent almost $4 million too much for seats on campaign planes during the 2016 election.
  
The Secret Service paid $17.1 million to include agents on flights chartered by the campaigns of Republicans Donald Trump and Ben Carson and Democrats Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
  
The Government Accountability Office says Secret Service officials were supposed to compare the lowest commercially available first-class airfare with the proportional cost of the agent's seat based on the total cost of the charter, then pay whichever was cheaper. But they paid the campaigns based only the charter's cost.
  
Officials from the Secret Service's parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, are working to determine the exact amount of overpayment and ask the campaigns for refunds.

