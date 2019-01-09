Secret Service investigating former OLOL Foundation head's alleged embezzlement scheme

BATON ROUGE - Officials have confirmed the Secret Service is involved in the investigation of former Our Lady of the Lake Foundation President John Paul Funes.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Hillar Moore said federal agents were looking into claims that Funes embezzled an undisclosed amount of money while he was the CEO of the fundraising foundation. He was terminated after an internal audit revealed money went missing and documents were falsified.

The district attorney told WBRZ auditors found three different ways money was being funneled away from the OLOL Foundation. It was described as a complex scheme where hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing.

According to IRS filings from 2017, Funes' salary was listed at $283,000. The foundation itself had a total of $40 million in listed assets.