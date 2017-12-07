42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Secret Santa couple pays off $10K in layaway orders in Maine

3 hours 37 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2017 Dec 7, 2017 December 07, 2017 1:46 PM December 07, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine— Representatives for a Maine Toys R Us store say a husband and wife stopped in to pay off $10,000 in layaway orders for other families.

News outlets reports the couple is local and desired to remain anonymous when making the payment at the South Portland store. Store manager Jay Roes says the money is enough to pay off the balance on about 100 layaway accounts. The gift will help make Christmas more affordable for dozens of families in the area.

The total layaway balance at the store remains around $25,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days