Second woman arrested after stabbing two during armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she and her daughter reportedly stabbed two people during an armed robbery in October.

According to arrest records, the mother, Nakeisha McNeely, and two her two daughters were riding in a vehicle with the two victims prior to the crime on Oct. 5.

One of the victims who was driving the vehicle was asked to stop at a friend's house on Cadillac Street, according to arrest records.

McNeely and her daughter, Keondra McNeely, exited the vehicle and went into an unknown apartment, according to arrest records. The two then got back into the vehicle with Keondra McNeely sitting directly behind the driver and Nakeisha McNeely sitting in the middle seat, according to arrest records.

At this time, Keondra McNeely reportedly grabbed the victim's head and cut her throat, according to arrest records. McNeely then proceeded to stab the victim in the back, shoulder and arms, according to arrest records. During the attack, Nakeisha McNeely reportedly began to stab both victims, as well.

The victim's boyfriend attempted to stop the attack, at which time he was also stabbed multiple times, according to arrest records.

The victim reportedly heard someone yell "I am taking your car *****," during the attack, according to arrest records.

Both victims were eventually able to escape from the vehicle, at which time McNeely and the other two suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment and surgeries.

The vehicle was later located on Oct. 5, 2017, within a two block vicinity of where McNeely lives, according to arrest records.

Both victims were able to positively identify Nakeisha McNeely in a six picture line-up.

McNeely was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. Keondra McNeely was previously arrested on the same charges.