58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second weekend of Jazz Fest kicks off with 'locals day'

1 hour 3 minutes 15 seconds ago May 04, 2017 May 4, 2017 Thursday, May 04 2017 May 04, 2017 7:07 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - The second weekend of the seven-day New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is kicking off with performances by Widespread Panic, Darius Rucker and Corinne Bailey Rae.
    
Thursday is often less crowded than the weekends and is a popular day for New Orleans-area residents to attend the festival.
    
Widespread Panic, the jam band from Athens, Georgia, is closing out the main stage.
    
Rucker, who gained fame with Hootie & the Blowfish before pursuing a solo career as a country music performer, will close out the festival's second-largest stage.
    
Festival goers needed galoshes after heavy rains soaked the area overnight.
    
But the weather is expected to be drier than last Sunday, when heavy storms soaked the area. And sunny skies are expected for the last three days of the festival.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days