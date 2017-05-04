63°
Second weekend of Jazz Fest kicks off with a sunny forecast

1 hour 43 minutes 46 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 10:49 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Sunshine is projected for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival's final weekend, which returns Thursday through Sunday.

That's good news for fest-goers, who saw rain force a partial closure Sunday. More rain hit the Fair Grounds Race Course on Wednesday, so organizers suggest fans prepare for a muddy Thursday, the start of the festival's second weekend.

Artists on tap this weekend include Stevie Wonder, whose performance was canceled last year because of rain, Darrius Rucker, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wilco, Snoop Dogg and the Kings of Leon.

