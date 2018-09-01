Second vendor wants Louisiana voting machine contract redo

File Image

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Another losing bidder for Louisiana's voting machine replacement work is calling for a new selection process and cancellation of the current contract award.

Hart InterCivic sent a letter to the state supporting the protest filed by a second vendor spurned for the contract. Hart said the evaluation was "flawed and lacked the fundamental transparency that Louisiana voters deserve."

Contract negotiations with winning bidder Dominion Voting Systems are stalled while the protest is under review.

The secretary of state's office described Dominion as the low bidder, with the company estimating the work would cost between $89 million and $95 million. Bid evaluation documents released by the Office of State Procurement showed Dominion with the least-expensive proposals.

But Hart said it offered a less-expensive proposal that doesn't appear in the scoring documents.