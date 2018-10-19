Second suspect pleads guilty to keeping autistic relative in outdoor cage

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans-area man has admitted keeping an autistic relative captive in a tent, a shed and a cage installed for animals.

Jody Lambert of Amite also admitted shoving the woman to the ground, regularly insulting and threatening her, and knowing about other physical and emotional abuse. Lambert pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of civil rights conspiracy. Prosecutors asked the judge to drop charges of forced labor, forced labor conspiracy, and interference with housing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. He faces up to 10 years behind bars. Lambert's mother, stepfather, and stepsister were indicted with him in July. His sister, Bridget Lambert, pleaded guilty in September to forced labor conspiracy. Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies arrested them in 2016 after the woman was found wandering in the yard.

Authorities said she appeared malnourished and was covered in insect bites.