Second suspect booked in November murder that stemmed from drug deal

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After being arrested in Arizona a suspect in a murder case has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

James-Michael Johnson along with John Simpson were identified as suspects in the death of 37-year-old Westley Pullins on Barber Street on November 12.

Witnesses told authorities Simpson and Johnson went to buy drugs from Pullins, but before the transaction, Johnson opened fire.

Johnston is charged with first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Simpson was booked into jail earlier this month.

