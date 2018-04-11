Second suspect arrested in SU armed robbery

BATON ROUGE- Another man has been arrested for his role in an armed robbery inside a dorm at Southern University earlier this month.

Daniel Poole, 18, is charged with armed robbery.

According to arrest records, the incident took place on April 5 at 12:10 a.m. in Jones Hall. Officers with SUPD arrived and spoke with the victim, who said that multiple men robbed him.

The victim said he went to the second floor with his friend, where there were other men standing in the hallway. One man asked him if he had change for a $100 bill, and then provided it.

After some of the men reportedly left, the victim was about to walk out the door to the common area when Poole grabbed the victim around his neck put him in a chokehold. According to the arrest report, Poole then placed a handgun to the back of the victim's head. During that attack, Poole also told the victim he played football at LSU.

A second suspect then pointed a gun at the side of the victim's head, while the third suspect pointed a gun at the victim's face and ordered him not to move. The three suspects searched the victim's pockets and stole his money. Tawane Williams, 18, then struck the victim on the side of his head as he attempted to escape.

On April 9th an anonymous tip via Jag Safe, stated the Poole told them he was one of the people involved in the armed robbery on campus. The tipster also said Poole was not an LSU football player and that he was an SU student that only lived in the LSU area.