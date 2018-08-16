Second suspect arrested in series of vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies have made another arrest in connection with a number of vehicle burglaries in Ascension Parish earlier this year.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 22-year-old Preston Sharp. Deputies say he and Justin Sharp committed several vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries on Highway 73 and Brennan Ave. The crimes were committed between July 6 and July 16.

Justin was arrested on July 23 and booked with attempted vehicle burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft and trespassing.

Preston is charged with five counts of attempted vehicle burglary, nine counts vehicle burglary, six counts of theft of a firearm, six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft, three counts of misdemeanor theft and 11 counts of trespassing. No bond has been set at this time.