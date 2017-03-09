Second suspect arrested in November shooting at Southern University

BATON ROUGE – A second person was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a November shooting on Southern University’s campus.

According to arrest records, Davone Malane Tyler was charged with attempted first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and violation of a firearm free zone.

On November 17, officers were called to the university’s library after 9:40 p.m.. EMS confirmed that a 19-year-old was shot during a robbery near the university’s campus. He was transported from the scene and overcame his injuries.

Arrest records say the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation. However, the victim's friend and witness to the shooting said they had traveled to the campus to sell narcotics to the eventual shooter. During the sale, the shooter and another man tried to rob them at gunpoint and one man opened fire.

Detectives spoke to a second witness who said he saw the suspects flee into Bethune Hall. The second witness was able to provide explicit physical and clothing descriptions of the suspect. Using security video from the building, investigators tracked the suspects to a dorm room. Police then contacted the dorm residents and recovered two 9mm semi automatic handguns, one of which had been stolen out of Harahan, La. in Feb. 2015.

While BRPD was still on campus, officers were dispatched to a man running through the campus. The man Larry McCray, 20, was later identified as one of the suspects seen in the Bethune Hall security video.

McCray was arrested for having a principal role in the shooting. He was charged with attempted first degree murder. Detectives used phone records and social media to connect Tyler as the second suspect seen in the Bethune Hall security video. The social media post contained a photo of Tyler with a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.

Tyler was arrested on the above charges. According to arrest records, Tyler was convicted of aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted second degree murder on Oct. 13.