Second suspect arrested in 2016 home invasion

BATON ROUGE - Nearly three years after a violent home invasion and sexual assault, Baton Rouge police have arrested a second suspect in the crime.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on April 4, 2016. That night, one of the victims was exiting the apartment when she noticed a man standing by the door with a handgun.

The suspect was identified as Kentrell Washington. Authorities say Washington forced the woman back into the apartment. A second suspect, Joshua Williams, later entered the apartment and demanded the woman give them $2,000.

Two other victims, a male and another woman, were upstairs at the time of the incident. During the home invasion, Williams forced the male victim to remove all his clothing and tied him up by his hands and feet.

As this was happening, Washington made the woman who opened the door remove her clothing.

At some point, the second female victim woke up and saw Washington standing in her doorway. She and the male victim were then forced into the same room.

In another room, a struggle ensued between Washington and the first victim. During the struggle, the suspect's gun went off and both suspects fled the scene.

DNA evidence allowed police to find and arrest Washington nine days after the crime. Williams was eventually found and arrested in 2019.

Williams is facing several charges including home invasion, armed robbery, attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree murder. Washington is facing a similar list of charges.