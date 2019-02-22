Second suspect arrested after victim stripped naked, duct taped in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE- Police have made another arrested following a 2018 armed robbery.

On Aug. 1, authorities said a victim was lured into a home on North 23 Street. Once inside, the man was stripped naked, duct taped and robbed of his wallet.

According to the arrest report, five armed suspects were involved in the incident. Byron Harriel and Javier Simmons were identified as suspects. Simmons was arrested days after the incident.

The victim was reportedly kept against his will for five hours. At some point, the victim was able to escape and contact law enforcement.

Harriel is facing charges which include armed robbery and false imprisonment.