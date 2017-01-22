Second student was wounded in Ohio school shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities say a second student was wounded in a school shooting that left another critically injured.



Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi says a 17-year-old student was struck but didn't have life-threatening injuries. The second youth injured wasn't identified immediately.



Authorities say the 17-year-old shooter fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at the West Liberty high school 45 miles northwest of Columbus.



He was initially held in a juvenile center on a charge of assault, and has a court hearing scheduled Monday. Talebi says the teen will face more charges, and that prosecutors will seek to have the case moved to adult court.



Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus said Sunday that 16-year-old wounded student Logan Cole's condition continues to be stable.