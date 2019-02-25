Second raise announced for LSU faculty, staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's president announced that the university's faculty and staff will receive another boost to their pay in the coming academic year.

F. King Alexander said the flagship campus will see an average 3 percent merit pay increase for the 2014-2015 academic year. The campus also saw a 4 percent merit pay boost before the previous school year.

"After having one of our strongest legislative sessions in many years and what appears to be another enrollment boost this fall, we felt that it is imperative to recognize your hard work and dedication while continuing to build on the momentum we created with last year's 4 percent merit increase," Alexander said in a letter to faculty and staff.

Alexander said the raises, along with pension reform measures approved during the last legislative session, will help keep LSU competitive in national recruiting and retaining staff.

"We know that everyone on campus is responsible for helping our students from their first day to the day they cross the stage and receive their degree," he said. "Please know that we greatly appreciate your efforts and dedication to LSU."