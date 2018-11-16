Second postman facing federal charge in BR for not delivering mail

BATON ROUGE - Another mail carrier is facing a federal indictment after authorities say he didn't deliver 146 pieces of mail over the summer.

Court documents show Jeromel Saylers Jr. was indicted Wednesday for the delay or destruction of mail by a postal service employee. Authorities say the crime happened on or about July 28 in Baton Rouge. Details about the incident are limited.

Also, this week Deandre Cosby was indicted on the same charge. Cosby is accused of not delivering nearly 600 pieces of mail between July 14 and July 16. While the postal service has not released specific information as of this post, WBRZ reported in July of a postal worker seen dumping mail in a storm drain.