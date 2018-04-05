72°
Second officer involved in Alton Sterling shooting back on duty Thursday
BATON ROUGE - One of two police officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling is back at work Thursday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officer Howie Lake returned to work after a three-day suspension for his involvement in the 2016 shooting.
The officer who shot Sterling, Blane Salamoni, was fired Friday for his behavior during the encounter, which stirred up massive protests in Baton Rouge in the weeks that followed.
BRPD confirmed Lake was back at work Thursday, but did not wish to share his assignment publicly.
