Second mosquito aerial spray scheduled for BR to combat West Nile Virus

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control plans to conduct a second aerial spray in Baton Rouge Tuesday, weather permitting.

The spray, which is scheduled around 8:35 p.m, will cover the Broadmoor and Sherwood Forest. According to a statement, the spray is in response to repeated West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples in the area.

The first spray happened Monday night.

Several cases were reported in EBR and other parishes recently.