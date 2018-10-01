75°
Second mistrial declared in Mississippi burned woman case

Monday, October 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WHBQ
BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi judge has declared a second mistrial in the capital murder case of a man accused of setting a woman on fire in 2014. Deadlocked jurors said they couldn't reach a verdict.
  
Panola County Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham declared the mistrial Monday in the trial of Quinton Tellis, after jurors deliberated for two days.
  
It's the second mistrial; a jury also was unable to reach a verdict in Tellis' first trial last year.
  
Tellis was accused of setting Jessica Chambers ablaze in 2014.
  
As in the first trial, jurors had to choose between evidence that prosecutors said linked Tellis to Chambers' death and testimony by emergency workers that they heard a dying Chambers say someone named Eric attacked her.
