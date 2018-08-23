Second man arrested after two injured in June gunfight

BATON ROUGE - A second person has been arrested after a shooting that injured two people earlier this year.

On June 3, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. At the scene, authorities found one victim shot three times in the back and a second shot in the arm and leg. Police also found 27 spent shell casings in the street.

There were also three spent shell casings found in the 1100 block of East Harrison Street. From the evidence collected, police concluded that there were at least three different shooters involved. One of the gunmen, identified as Renard Clifton, was previously arrested and charged.

Wednesday, officers arrested another alleged gunman, Reace Barra III. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.