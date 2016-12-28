Second Louisiana cougar spotted Tangipahoa Parish

A trail camera in Tangipahoa Parish captured this photo of a cougar just days before a previous sighting was reported earlier this month.

TANGIPAHOA – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has spotted a second cougar in Louisiana this year.



A photo taken from a trail camera in Tangipahoa Parish six days before a previous sighting was reported in northeast Louisiana on Dec. 21. Officials said that sighting was the first in the state since 2011.



Officials say that due to the timing and distance between the two sightings, it is unlikely to be the same animal in the photos.



If any cougars are spotted with trail cameras, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to document them. Pictures can be emailed to mdavidson@wlf.la.gov with the date and location of the picture.



