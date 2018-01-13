32°
Second house fire reported in Baton Rouge Friday

11 hours 35 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, January 12 2018 Jan 12, 2018 January 12, 2018 1:42 PM January 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to the second reported house fire within an hour in Baton Rouge Friday. 

Crews were called to the scene on Avenue F near Elmer Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Police say the homeowner was not home and no injuries have been reported at this time. 

Another house fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Sumrall Drive. Firefighters have confirmed no one was hurt in that fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

