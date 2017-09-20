Second escaped Mississippi inmate back in custody

Photo: KATC

JACKSON, Miss. - A second inmate who escaped from a Mississippi prison in back in custody.



Grace Fisher, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, says 22-year-old Ryan Young was captured Wednesday.



James R. Sanders , 41, was captured Tuesday.



The two men escaped late Sunday or early Monday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.



Fisher did not say where either man was caught, by whom, or under what circumstances.



The state offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of both men.



Sanders was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 after being convicted of murder in Lafayette County.



Young was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2015 after being convicted of burglarizing a vehicle and a residence, grand larceny in Claiborne County.