Latest Weather Blog
Second escaped Mississippi inmate back in custody
JACKSON, Miss. - A second inmate who escaped from a Mississippi prison in back in custody.
Grace Fisher, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, says 22-year-old Ryan Young was captured Wednesday.
James R. Sanders , 41, was captured Tuesday.
The two men escaped late Sunday or early Monday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Fisher did not say where either man was caught, by whom, or under what circumstances.
The state offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of both men.
Sanders was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 after being convicted of murder in Lafayette County.
Young was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2015 after being convicted of burglarizing a vehicle and a residence, grand larceny in Claiborne County.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surveillance video shows man stealing equipment intended for disabled children's fundraiser
-
Former BREC commissioner fatally shot outside home; Possibly connected to other shootings
-
Governor announces $10 million for Southern University infrastructure project
-
Suspect in killing of black men appears before judge today
-
WATCH: Man released from prison 13 years after wrongful murder conviction