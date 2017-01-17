78°
Second break-in reported at Tiger Stadium this month

January 17, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image from incident on Jan. 4

BATON ROUGE – A break-in was reported at Tiger Stadium this weekend, according to LSU officials.

LSU officers were dispatched to the stadium in reference to a burglary on Sunday morning. Officials say that unknown individuals gained entry into the stadium between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. There are no known suspects and the case in currently being investigated.

This weekend's incident is the second break-in at Tiger Stadium this month. On Jan. 4 vandals broke in and defaced the turf.

LSU has not released any additional details about the incidents at the time of this post.

