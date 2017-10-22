68°
Second bacterium found in Louisiana mass food poisoning

Sunday, October 22 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
COLUMBIA, La. - Louisiana health officials say a second bacterium apparently contributed to the mass food poisoning that may have killed one person and apparently sickened more than 100 people who ate at a fundraiser.
  
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Parham Jaberi says in addition to the salmonella already found in stool samples, a bacterium commonly found on raw meat and poultry also has been identified. Jaberi says the bacterium, when ingested, releases a toxin that makes people sick. It presents many of the same symptoms as salmonella.
  
As of Friday, The Town Talk reports 125 cases of a gastrointestinal illness were confirmed with 37 people hospitalized after eating chicken and sausage jambalaya at a softball team's fundraiser.
  
More testing is expected, but health officials don't anticipate any new findings.
