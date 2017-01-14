Second Ascension Parish shooting suspect arrested at WBR hotel

GEISMAR - According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities arrested 22-year-old Javante Haynes Saturday morning at a West Baton Rouge hotel.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley said detectives received an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of Haynes, the second suspect in Monday's fatal shooting, who had evaded police until Saturday.

With the assistance of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives located Haynes in the hotel room and arrested him without incident, authorities said.

Haynes was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and will be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre reported that 25-year-old Johnathan Darville turned himself into authorities on Friday evening, January 13.

He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail and charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning homicide of 39-year-old Kermit Jackson.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.