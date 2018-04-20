Second arrest made in deadly Alliquippa Street shooting

BATON ROUGE- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Alliquippa Street last July.

Stephanie Davis is charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Mingus Adams was previously arrested for his role in the shooting.

According to arrest records, the shooting took place on July 29 around 5:49 p.m. in the 4000 block of Alliquippa Street. Upon arrival, officers located the 30-year-old victim in the driver's seat of his vehicle. He was suffering from a gun shot wound to the head, according to arrest records.

The victim, identified as John Offord, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives discovered that the victim was driving southbound on Alliquippa Street in a gold Audi SUV when an unknown suspect fired two shots into the driver's side of the vehicle, striking Offord in the head, according to arrest records. The suspect was later identified as Adams.

Detectives learned that Offord was having problems with Adams, who was dating the mother of Offord's child. The woman was identified as Davis.

Adams allegedly had threatened Offord with an automatic rifle before the fatal shooting and pulled a gun on one of the victim's friends.

Detectives then received further information from two tips, stating that a gold Infiniti SUV was at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives later learned that Adams had a gold Infiniti SUV registered in his name.

Video surveillance footage from near the crime scene corroborated the witness' statement and showed the vehicle matching that description.

According to the arrest report, Davis tried to provide Adams with an alibi by saying he was at her apartment at the time of the shooting. After looking at phone records, authorities discovered that Davis was not telling the truth.

Records showed Adams was in the area of the shooting and that the two spoke on the phone after the incident. Detectives were also able to obtain a recorded conversation between Adams and Davis in which they can be heard discussing their separate stories they each told law enforcement.