SEC ref explains photo of himself posing with LSU T-shirt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Southeastern Conference referee Anthony Jordan has told the league he didn't mean to show favoritism toward any particular school when he posed for a picture holding an LSU T-shirt five years ago while traveling abroad.
Anthony Jordan, the guy that officiated the LSU/Tennessee game yesterday. Hard to believe LSU shot 31 free throws and Tennessee shot 16. SEC officiating is terrible! pic.twitter.com/P00dVvcjAJ— Jersey Vol (@JrzVol) February 24, 2019
The photograph circulated on social media among disgruntled Tennessee fans after LSU beat the Volunteers 82-80 on a pair of free throws following a foul call with six-tenths of a second remaining in overtime on Saturday. Jordan was a referee in that game.
The loss dropped No. 7 Tennessee into a three-way tie for first place in the SEC with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 13 LSU. The SEC issued a statement Monday saying the photo was not "acceptable with our expectations" but adding that Jordan "has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official." Jordan posed for the picture while visiting Spain.
