SEC Preview: Ranked teams meet as No. 13 LSU hosts No. 5 Tennessee

No. 5 Tennessee (24-2, 12-1) vs. No. 13 LSU (21-5, 11-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 5 Tennessee visits No. 13 LSU in a late season showdown. Tennessee has one win and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while LSU has won three of its five games against ranked teams.

LEADING THE WAY: LSU's Tremont Waters has averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals while Naz Reid has put up 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Volunteers, Grant Williams has averaged 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Admiral Schofield has put up 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Waters has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all LSU field goals over the last five games. Waters has 30 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Volunteers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee has assists on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee offense has scored 83.7 points per game this season, ranking the Volunteers 12th among Division I teams. The LSU defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th overall).