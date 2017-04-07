53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sec. of State Tillerson says russia failed to deliver

58 minutes 18 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 5:14 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associsted press

WASHINGTON- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia has "failed" in its responsibility to deliver on a 2013 commitment to secure Syria's chemical weapons. Tillerson briefed reporters shortly after the U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a gruesome chemical weapons attack. The secretary says Russia has either been complicit or "simply incompetent" in failing to deliver on its end of the agreement.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days