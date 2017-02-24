SEC delivers $100,000 check for LSU employees impacted by flood

BATON ROUGE – University officials say the Southeastern Conference has given LSU $100,000 to assist university employees impacted by August’s historic flooding.

A statement from the university said the donation was made to the LSU Employee Assistance Fund, which was established by LSU President F. King Alexander in August.

“On behalf of the LSU employees affected by the flood, I wish to thank Commissioner Sankey and the members of the Southeastern Conference their assistance,” Alexander said. “Though the flood is several months behind us, it remains very real to the thousands of Louisiana residents who remain in temporary housing with many months of recovery ahead.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said it was a privilege to make the donation and wishes the people of Baton Rouge and LSU continued success in their recovery.