89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC continuing to dominate NFL draft

13 minutes 1 second ago April 29, 2017 Apr 29, 2017 Saturday, April 29 2017 April 29, 2017 2:26 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: ESPN

PHILADELPHIA - The SEC expanded its lead over the other power five conferences in NFL draft picks, increasing its total to 38 through four rounds.

Tennessee had three players taken in the fourth -- linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions), wide receiver Josh Malone (Bengals) and quarterback Joshua Dobbs (Steelers).

Alabama leads all schools with 10 players selected.

Following the SEC in picks are the Big Ten (25), Pac-12 (21), Atlantic Coast Conference (17) and the Big 12 (seven).

The Southeastern Conference is on track to lead the nation in draft picks for the 11th straight year.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days