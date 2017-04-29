89°
SEC continuing to dominate NFL draft
PHILADELPHIA - The SEC expanded its lead over the other power five conferences in NFL draft picks, increasing its total to 38 through four rounds.
Tennessee had three players taken in the fourth -- linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions), wide receiver Josh Malone (Bengals) and quarterback Joshua Dobbs (Steelers).
Alabama leads all schools with 10 players selected.
Following the SEC in picks are the Big Ten (25), Pac-12 (21), Atlantic Coast Conference (17) and the Big 12 (seven).
The Southeastern Conference is on track to lead the nation in draft picks for the 11th straight year.
