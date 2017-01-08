44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC close to approving new rules for rescheduling games

32 minutes 12 seconds ago January 08, 2017 Jan 8, 2017 Sunday, January 08 2017 January 08, 2017 1:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

TAMPA, Fla. - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is close to having full authority to reschedule league games.

Sankey said Sunday that SEC athletic directors voted unanimously last month to approve a regulation that would give the commissioner unilateral control, something he didn't have when LSU and Florida were in an acrimonious stalemate amid Hurricane Matthew.

Current league rules dictate that rescheduling must be agreed upon by both schools involved, with Sankey serving as a mediator. It created a less-than-ideal situation in October , with LSU refusing to give up a home game and Florida eventually being forced to play on the road to stay in the Eastern Division title hunt.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days