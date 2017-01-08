SEC close to approving new rules for rescheduling games

TAMPA, Fla. - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is close to having full authority to reschedule league games.



Sankey said Sunday that SEC athletic directors voted unanimously last month to approve a regulation that would give the commissioner unilateral control, something he didn't have when LSU and Florida were in an acrimonious stalemate amid Hurricane Matthew.



Current league rules dictate that rescheduling must be agreed upon by both schools involved, with Sankey serving as a mediator. It created a less-than-ideal situation in October , with LSU refusing to give up a home game and Florida eventually being forced to play on the road to stay in the Eastern Division title hunt.