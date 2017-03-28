85°
SEC asks Arkansas to exempt stadiums, arenas from gun law

44 minutes 16 seconds ago March 28, 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28 2017 March 28, 2017 3:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Southeastern Conference says it wants Arkansas lawmakers to exempt college sporting events such as football games from a new law greatly expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, citing concerns about safety at its games.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that the measure signed into law last week by Gov. Asa Hutchinson creates concerns for the conference and its member institutions. The new law allows people with concealed handgun licenses to carry on college campuses, government buildings and some bars if they undergo up to eight hours of active shooter training.

The University of Arkansas is an SEC school. A Senate-backed measure to exempt college sporting events is pending before a House committee, but faces opposition from the National Rifle Association.

