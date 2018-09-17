93°
SEC announces late night kickoff for LSU-Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to prepare themselves for a late start in the Tigers' next SEC match-up against.
Kickoff for LSU's home game against Ole Miss on Sept. 29 is set for 8:15 p.m. local time. It's the first time a game will kick off that late in Tiger Stadium since 2007.
The game will air on ESPN. More information will be posted later on LSU Athletics' web page.
The Tigers' next game will be this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Louisiana Tech. After that, they face a gauntlet of SEC opponents over the next several weeks which includes Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama.
