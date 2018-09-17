93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEC announces late night kickoff for LSU-Ole Miss

1 hour 14 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 11:40 AM September 17, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to prepare themselves for a late start in the Tigers' next SEC match-up against.

Kickoff for LSU's home game against Ole Miss on Sept. 29 is set for 8:15 p.m. local time. It's the first time a game will kick off that late in Tiger Stadium since 2007.

The game will air on ESPN. More information will be posted later on LSU Athletics' web page.

The Tigers' next game will be this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Louisiana Tech. After that, they face a gauntlet of SEC opponents over the next several weeks which includes Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days