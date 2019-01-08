75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SeaWorld's Aquatica gets autism-friendly designation

1 hour 54 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 January 08, 2019 12:31 PM January 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - SeaWorld officials say its Aquatica Orlando park is becoming the world's first water park to be credentialed for visitors with autism.
  
Aquatica Orlando on Tuesday received a designation as a "Certified Autism Center" from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.
  
As part of the credentialing process, the staff at Aquatica is continually trained to assist guests with autism and their families. Autistic guests and their families also are given specific information about which attractions might be best for them.
  
The park also is planning to have a quiet room with adjustable lighting and a comfortable seating area for guests to take a break.
  
Last April, a SeaWorld sister park, Sesame Place, became the world's first theme park designated as a "Certified Autism Center."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days