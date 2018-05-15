Seat belt violation leads to drug bust in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies say a seat belt violation led to a drug bust over the weekend.

At around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Talbot Avenue due to a seat belt violation. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Ronald Johnson.

During the stop, authorities found that Johnson had a suspended license as well as active warrants for Assumption Parish and the city of Thibodaux. He was immediately taken into custody.

While at the scene, authorities detected a strong order of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A K-9 was called and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found a large sealed bag containing approximately one pound of suspected marijuana, a small bag of marijuana, a marijuana cigar, 64 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $2,113 in cash.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt. His bond on the Lafourche Parish charges is set at $21,025.